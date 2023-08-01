Hong Kong
Barminski: Moon Lands On Man at JPS Gallery

  • Art
  • JPS Gallery, Central
  • Recommended
JPS Gallery celebrates its 10th anniversary with its first show, Moon Lands On Man by American artist Barminski. The exhibition explores the long-standing conspiracy theory surrounding the Apollo 11 moon landing, presenting a humourous and pessimistic twist on the highly controversial and polarising topic. Upon arrival, visitors will step into a colourful toy store filled with playful cardboard props and sculptures – ranging from burning cigarettes and a bag of potato chips to a nostalgic payphone and a life-size astronaut – transporting them to a world of blissful childhood memories. Then, pass through the staff corridor, which will take visitors through the mysterious military facility known as Area 51 and into a highly classified control room replicating the exact control room of Apollo 11. Footage of the moon landing as well as original paintings by the artist will be on display. Finally, head through the studio door into the film set where the startling 'truth' of the first moon landing awaits. Dark yet humorous, the exhibition challenges visitors to discover the truth behind authenticity and falsehood.

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
jpsgallery.com/
Address:
JPS Gallery
Shops 218-219, 2/F, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong

