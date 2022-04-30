Basquiat, Haring, Scharf at Opera Gallery Hong Kong

Time Out says

On show from now until April 30 at Opera Gallery Hong Kong, Basquiat, Haring, Scharf is a group exhibition that celebrates the work of three iconic American artists – Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, and Kenny Scharf. Featuring more than 30 artworks by the artists across three floors, as well as a mesmerizing immersive installation, the exhibition explores the relationship between the trio and their friendly rivalry that inspires and encourages each other's creative processes.