On show from now until April 30 at Opera Gallery Hong Kong, Basquiat, Haring, Scharf is a group exhibition that celebrates the work of three iconic American artists – Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, and Kenny Scharf. Featuring more than 30 artworks by the artists across three floors, as well as a mesmerizing immersive installation, the exhibition explores the relationship between the trio and their friendly rivalry that inspires and encourages each other's creative processes.
Basquiat, Haring, Scharf at Opera Gallery Hong Kong
