Hong Kong
Be@rbrick Worldwide Tour 3 Hong Kong

  • Art
  • Artelli, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Be@rbrick Worldwide Tour 3 Hong Kong
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  2. Be@rbrick Worldwide Tour 3 Hong Kong
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  3. Be@rbrick Worldwide Tour 3 Hong Kong
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  4. Be@rbrick Worldwide Tour 3 Hong Kong
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
  5. Be@rbrick Worldwide Tour 3 Hong Kong
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
Forward Fashion and Medicom Toy, Japan's top art toy company, are teaming up to bring the Be@rbrick Worldwide Tour 3 to Hong Kong, making it the first time the exhibition has gone international since it debuted in Tokyo back in 2021. Hosted by Artelli, a new multi-dimensional premium art space in Hong Kong, the show features exclusive Be@rbrick 1000% pieces designed by 100 internationally renowned creators from all over the globe, including The Andy Warhol Foundation, Edison Chen, Keith Haring Studio, Nike, Steve Aoki, The Walt Disney Company, just to name a few. There will also be a collaborative collection designed by Pinel et Pinel, the contemporary French trunks and high-end leather goods design house, and French painter and graffiti artist Cyril Kongo.

At the exhibition, Be@rbrick fans and art lovers will be able to immerse in a multi-sensory garden, where botanicals take over the exhibition space with a heavenly scent; visitors can also enjoy artisanal coffee at Sensory Zeor pop-up to end their artistic journey. 

Details

Address:
Artelli
Shop 18, G/F & LG/F New World Tower
16-18 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Price:
Standard: $80 (concessions), $120; Premium: $1,080

Dates and times

11:00Artelli Standard: $80 (concessions), $120; Premium: $1,080
