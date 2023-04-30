Beeple: Human One

Time Out says

Human One is a dynamic kinetic video sculpture by digital art pioneer Beeple. On view at M+ from now until April 30, the artwork depicts a ‘traveller’ who dons an astronaut suit within a seven-foot-tall structure made of four LED screens. As the traveller treks forward in an endlessly evolving virtual landscape, the digital display will periodically evolve over time in response to current events and the artist’s changing interests over the course of his life. The traveller’s continuous journey evokes its viewers to think about their own digital and physical existence – a metaphor for human progress.