Behind Your Eyelid—Pipilotti Rist

Prepare to dive into the fantastical world of internationally renowned media artist Pipilotti Rist! Featuring 45 iconic works by Rist from the past 30 years, Behind Your Eyelid—Pipilotti Rist is the renowned Swiss artist's first solo exhibition in Hong Kong. Running from now to November 27, the highly immersive exhibition will take visitors on a whimsical journey filled with sounds, colours, and moving images that have already charmed audiences from around the world. Tai Kwun will also be hosting a wide range of programmes and events, including Tai Kwun Conversations with Pipilotti Rist; a Pipilotti Rist’s Choice evening featuring the artist’s favourite films and videos; pixel mapping and lighting workshops; curator's tours and much more. 

Event website:
www.taikwun.hk/pipilotti/
Address:
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong
Price:
Adults, $88-$95; concession, $65-$75

