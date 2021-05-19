Best art and culture spots to visit in Quarry Bay
Explore the neighbourhood’s most exciting art offerings
Looking to add a touch of art into your ventures around town? Quarry Bay may not seem like an obvious choice when it comes to art destinations, but don’t be fooled by the area’s shiny succession of office towers and commercial buildings, as there are plenty of artsy treasures to discover in this Eastern neighbourhood – thanks to a string of creative programmes offered by Swire Properties just in time for arts month. Be it large-scale outdoor installations, multimedia art, or cinematic experiences, Quarry Bay has it all. Follow this guide to see why you should make a trip out to Quarry Bay today.
Please Be Seated by Paul Cocksedge
Working in collaboration with British design firm Paul Cocksedge Studio, Swire Properties welcomes a new permanent public art installation named Please Be Seated to Taikoo Place. Inspired by the flow of urban city life, the striking wooden display is made up of rising arches and curves designed to encourage the public to engage with the artwork by simply passing through, sitting, relaxing, and having a moment of rest on the structure. The art piece is also constructed with sustainably sourced timber as part of Swire Properties’ continuous dedication towards sustainable development.
Headphones, High Heel, Bright Idea by Sir Michael Craig-Martin
Known as the “Godfather of Young British Artists”, Irish conceptual artist Sir Michael Craig-Martin has created three vividly coloured steel sculptures, each towering at around three metres tall! The powder-coated steel structures deviate from conventional, three-dimensional sculptures by bringing lines and drawings to life through ordinary everyday objects. When placed together, the art pieces create a dramatic presence that allows viewers to look through the transparent spaces of the sculptures and relate to each piece through their own personal connection. Catch the MCM RA flags (available at Pacific Place only) – originally exhibited by the Royal Academy of Arts in partnership with Bond Street at Art in Mayfair 2019 – and vibrant art pieces on display at Pacific Place from May 19 to June 9, and Taikoo Park in Taikoo Place from June 14 to August 31, before the works are permanently installed at Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai, in September.
ArtisTree Selects: Lights In/Out film and exhibition
Held at ArtisTree at Taikoo Place from May 24 to June 8, the Lights In/Out film and exhibition is a multimedia showcase that marries fashion with movement, film, photography, and visual arts. Marking the Asian debut of Norwegian designer Fredrik Tjærandsen and his colourful, eccentric bubble dresses, the exhibition features a large-scale bubble sculpture made with the same material as his bubble dresses – biodegradable natural rubber latex sourced sustainably from Sri Lanka – as well as a dance film Light In/Out, which draws inspiration from the changing aspects of living with the pandemic to reflect human resilience and reconnection. The show not only allows visitors to interact with the shapes and movement from the dance film but also with the visual textures of the bubble installation for a unique and immersive experience.
Taikoo Place / Taikoo Park
From paintings to murals to sculptures and installations, a myriad of art pieces sourced from around the world can be found at Taikoo Place. Blending seamlessly with its environment, passersby can find inspiration and interact with art through organic means on a daily basis.
Visitors can come across art pieces dotted around Taikoo Place such as Chronos Trilogy, a collection of three glass sculptures created by Canadian artist Warren Carther; and Transient, a pair of delicately intertwined cooper wire sculptures located at the lobby of Cambridge House.
For outdoor art installations, head to Taikoo Park to see beautiful pieces such as Horse At Water, a large bronze sculpture inspired by Chinese horses of the Han Dynasty; or Changing Spaces, a pair of stainless steel tubes that reflects on the continuous change of our city.
Cityplaza
Just a stone’s throw away from Taikoo Place, Cityplaza mall is also a must-visit. Aside from shopping, you can also immerse yourself in numerous art and culture experiences by paying a visit to places like House by Kubrick, where the cafe and cultural space offers a range of indie albums, books, handmade accessories and more by local and international artists. The venue is currently hosting a solo exhibition (from now until May 30) titled Wu Wei, which showcases a series of stunning resin artworks by local artist May Wong. For a cinematic journey, visit Movie Movie Cityplaza where, on top of mainstream blockbusters, independent films, shorts, foreign movies, and even old classics are screened. Don’t forget to stop by Eslite Spectrum too, where you can browse through a diverse collection of books and all kinds of creative, artsy lifestyle goods.
Para Site
For a one-of-a-kind art journey, make time to stop by Para Site, one of Hong Kong’s longest-standing independent art institutions. Founded in early 1996, the gallery often plays host to exhibitions that support both emerging and established contemporary artists, as well as educational projects for the public to gain an understanding of art in society. Para Site also runs an International Art Residency Programme that offers training for young curators and other art professionals in the making. It’s a great place to start for those wanting to get familiar with the world of art.