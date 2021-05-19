Best art and culture spots to visit in Quarry Bay

From paintings to murals to sculptures and installations, a myriad of art pieces sourced from around the world can be found at Taikoo Place. Blending seamlessly with its environment, passersby can find inspiration and interact with art through organic means on a daily basis.

Visitors can come across art pieces dotted around Taikoo Place such as Chronos Trilogy, a collection of three glass sculptures created by Canadian artist Warren Carther; and Transient, a pair of delicately intertwined cooper wire sculptures located at the lobby of Cambridge House.

For outdoor art installations, head to Taikoo Park to see beautiful pieces such as Horse At Water, a large bronze sculpture inspired by Chinese horses of the Han Dynasty; or Changing Spaces, a pair of stainless steel tubes that reflects on the continuous change of our city.