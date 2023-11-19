Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Beyond the Mirage: Francesco Lietti’s solo show

  • Art, Painting
  • Wyndham Social, Lan Kwai Fong
  1. Beyond the Mirage by Francesco Lietti
    Photograph: Catharina CheungBeyond the Mirage by Francesco Lietti
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Beyond the Mirage exhibition by Francesco Lietti
    Photograph: Catharina CheungBeyond the Mirage exhibition by Francesco Lietti
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Beyond the Mirage exhibition by Francesco Lietti
    Photograph: Catharina CheungBeyond the Mirage exhibition by Francesco Lietti
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

His vibrant works are exhibited alongside more sombre, but equally fiery, pieces

Using bright, bold colours, Francesco Lietti captures the frenetic energy of entering a metropolis like Hong Kong. The two-dimensional paintings are elevated by his use of magazine and newspaper clippings, which make for a nice visual surprise when spotted. In fact, the majority of this body of work should be viewed up close to reveal little details amongst the skyscrapers and hills. Lietti’s Hong Kong is vibrant, compact, and energetic – and we think this makes for a great reflection of the city.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
youngsoy.com/beyond-the-mirage/
Address:
Wyndham Social
G/F, 33 Wyndham Street
Central
Opening hours:
11am-9pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.