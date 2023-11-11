Time Out says

New York-based Parisian artist Julie Curtiss has come to Hong Kong with her first solo exhibition in Asia. Combining elements of 18th- and 19th-century French paintings, surrealism associated with the Chicago Imagists from the late 60s, and manga-style pop imagery, Curtiss’ new body of work features birds, insects, and tropical plants rendered in bright tones, inspired by her new studio location in Florida.

Curtiss has worked widely across mediums for this exhibition, so expect to see paintings, sculptures, on-paper works, as well as her first short film. Serving her own take on historical depictions of paradise and Eden in art, the artist playfully tackles the themes of temptation, gender, and sexuality in her pieces.