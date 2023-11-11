Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibition

  • Art, Mixed media
  • White Cube, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Tropical Dawn by Julie Curtiss
    Photograph: Courtesy White Cube (Kitmin Lee)Tropical Dawn by Julie Curtiss
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Bitter Apples exhibition at White Cube
    Photograph: Courtesy White Cube (Kitmin Lee)Bitter Apples exhibition at White Cube
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Steamy Mussels by Julie Curtiss
    Photograph: Courtesy White Cube (Kitmin Lee)Steamy Mussels by Julie Curtiss
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. House of Mirrors by Julie Curtiss
    Photograph: Courtesy White Cube (Kitmin Lee)House of Mirrors by Julie Curtiss
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Let her lush colours take you to a modern rendition of paradise

New York-based Parisian artist Julie Curtiss has come to Hong Kong with her first solo exhibition in Asia. Combining elements of 18th- and 19th-century French paintings, surrealism associated with the Chicago Imagists from the late 60s, and manga-style pop imagery, Curtiss’ new body of work features birds, insects, and tropical plants rendered in bright tones, inspired by her new studio location in Florida. 

Curtiss has worked widely across mediums for this exhibition, so expect to see paintings, sculptures, on-paper works, as well as her first short film. Serving her own take on historical depictions of paradise and Eden in art, the artist playfully tackles the themes of temptation, gender, and sexuality in her pieces.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.whitecube.com/gallery-exhibitions/julie-curtiss-hong-kong-2023
Address:
White Cube
50 Connaught Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
11am-7pm

Dates and times

11:00‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibitionWhite Cube
11:00‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibitionWhite Cube
11:00‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibitionWhite Cube
11:00‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibitionWhite Cube
11:00‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibitionWhite Cube
11:00‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibitionWhite Cube
11:00‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibitionWhite Cube
11:00‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibitionWhite Cube
11:00‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibitionWhite Cube
11:00‘Bitter Apples’: Julie Curtiss’ solo exhibitionWhite Cube
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.