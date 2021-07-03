Design Spectrum, an initiative launched by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), presents Brand New Youth, an educational, interactive, and meaningful exhibition about the interplay of staying youthful and growing old. The exhibition features five major zones where visitors can wander through classic settings of an old local cinema and traditional tuck shop, see different pieces of innovative designs and products created for the elderly, and participate in games and workshops that allow participants to experience the lives and the daily challenges of the elderly. The exhibition will also host talks, free guided tours, as well as a range of themed workshops for people of all ages.