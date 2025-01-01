Brilliance: Ming Dynasty Ceramic Treasures from the Palace Museum, 1368–1644

See the development of ceramics from the Ming dynasty with over 100 artefacts loaned to Hong Kong from the Palace Museum in Beijing, including 21 grade-one national treasures. This period in history was the golden age of Chinese ceramics. As the imperial kilns in Jiangxi produced pieces exclusively used by the royal court, Ming rulers directly influenced porcelain styles through imperial patronage, and these pieces are a legacy that tells of the imperial court, technological advancements, and cultural exchanges that occurred within China.