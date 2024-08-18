This is the first major exhibition of contemporary artist Bruce Nauman’s work in Hong Kong, with works that span six decades of his artistic career. Nauman is known for working across a wide variety of mediums, from sculpture, photography, and video work, to drawing, neon, prints, and performance art. This institutional survey will showcase drawings, large-scale sculptures, and sound installations, as well as Nauman’s early work with neon all the way to his recent Contrapposto series.
Bruce Nauman at Tai Kwun Contemporary
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- www.taikwun.hk/en/programme/detail/bruce-nauman/1373
- Address:
- Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
- 10 Hollywood Road
- Central
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
