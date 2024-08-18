Hong Kong
Bruce Nauman at Tai Kwun Contemporary

  • Art, Contemporary art
  • Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, Central
    Photograph: Courtesy Jimmy Ho / Tai Kwun
    Photograph: Courtesy Jimmy Ho / Tai Kwun
    Photograph: Courtesy Jimmy Ho / Tai Kwun
This is the first major exhibition of contemporary artist Bruce Nauman’s work in Hong Kong, with works that span six decades of his artistic career. Nauman is known for working across a wide variety of mediums, from sculpture, photography, and video work, to drawing, neon, prints, and performance art. This institutional survey will showcase drawings, large-scale sculptures, and sound installations, as well as Nauman’s early work with neon all the way to his recent Contrapposto series. 

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

