Chris Regner’s first solo exhibition in Asia will feature self-deprecating paintings that shed light on Regner’s self identity as an artist and his feelings of solitude in the art world. With the help of VR software, the subjects are given a polished balloon-like plastic veneer as a commentary on the superficial ways we present ourselves to the world. Interestingly, even though the subject is very close to the artist’s heart, the tools with which he chose to execute his work means that there is no trace of Regner on the pieces.