Cartier and Women at Hong Kong Palace Museum

History has seen countless incredible women who helped shape the world we live in today. One of the many industries influenced by women is fashion and lifestyle. And this season, Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) and Cartier, one of the leading names in the world of jewellery and watches, invite you to discover how women shaped the brand’s illustrious history in a groundbreaking exhibition. From April 14 to August 14, visit the 'Cartier and Women' at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, which showcases the fascinating history between women and jewellery. View a series of approximately 300 treasures created by Cartier, from precious jewellery, timepieces, objects, accessories, to archival records from the 19th century to the present day. The exhibition also highlights how Chinese art and aesthetics, along with art from other parts of the world, served as inspiration in crafting jewellery from its decorative elements, techniques, and materials.

The exhibit is divided into four thematic sections, including ‘Royal and Aristocratic Women: Elegance and Prestige’ celebrating the significant role of royal and elite women in Cartier in the 19th century; ‘New Women: Breaking with Tradition’ featuring advances in jewellery design; ‘Inquisitive Women: Cross-cultural Inspirations’, highlighting cultural influences that shape the Cartier creations; and ‘Influential Women: Glamorous Legends’ spotlighting the story of fascinating women who inspired creations for the iconic French brand. Highlights of the exhibition include the story of Jeanne Toussaint (1887-1976), Cartier’s first female Creative Director who designed the Panthère brooch in 1949 and pieces from the collections of actresses Grace Kelly (1929-1982), Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011), and Brigitte Lin and Carina Lau, as well as businesswoman Pansy Ho.

Those who want to learn more can join the educational lectures, film screenings, music and dance performances, and artmaking workshops during the exhibition.

Cartier and Women will be displayed in Gallery 8 of the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Book your tickets ($120/adult; $60/concessions) through West Kowloon Cultural District’s online ticketing platforms and ticketing partners.