Sorry dog lovers, this one is for the feline-obsessed.

After touring its way around Japan and Taiwan, the Cat Art exhibition by Shu Yamamoto has finally landed in Hong Kong, and we're purring with excitement! In case it’s not obvious enough, this exhibition is all about cats. Recreating world-renowned artworks each with a cute, feline twist, the show features over 60 pieces of paintings, sculptures, installations, Insta-worthy spots, and more.