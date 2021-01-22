Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Cat Art by Shu Yamamoto

Cat Art by Shu Yamamoto

Art Harbour North, North Point Until Sunday February 28 2021
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Sorry dog lovers, this one is for the feline-obsessed.

After touring its way around Japan and Taiwan, the Cat Art exhibition by Shu Yamamoto has finally landed in Hong Kong, and we're purring with excitement! In case it’s not obvious enough, this exhibition is all about cats. Recreating world-renowned artworks each with a cute, feline twist, the show features over 60 pieces of paintings, sculptures, installations, Insta-worthy spots, and more.

Event website: https://www.harbournorth.com.hk/
Venue name: Harbour North
Address: 1 North Point Estate Ln, North Point
Hong Kong

