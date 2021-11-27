Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Cathay Camera Club presents City In Focus

Cathay Camera Club presents City In Focus

Art, Photography Hong Kong Cultural Centre , Tsim Sha Tsui Until Sunday November 28 2021
Cathay Camera Club/Richard Gardner – Neon Mong Kok
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay Camera Club/Cathay Camera Club/Richard Gardner – Neon Mong Kok
Cathay Camera Club/Ivanna Vivcharyk – Dencity
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay Camera Club/Ivanna Vivcharyk – Dencity
Cathay Camera Club/Andrea Bartolucci – Street corner multiple exposure
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay Camera Club/Andrea Bartolucci – Street corner multiple exposure
Cathay Camera Club/Jon Babek – Ivory Tower
Photograph: Courtesy Cathay Camera Club/Jon Babek – Ivory Tower

Cathay Camera Club's annual exhibition returns on November 26 to 28 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Titled City In Focus, the photographic exhibition will showcase the varying perspectives of 21 artists across different photographic genres, including portraiture, landscape, abstract, as well as street and nature photography. The exhibition is free for the public, so all are welcome to visit and experience the diversity and dynamism of city life as captured by some of the most talented photographers around.

Details
Event website: https://www.cathaycameraclub.com/
Venue name: Hong Kong Cultural Centre
Address: 10 Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
