Cathay Camera Club presents City In Focus

Cathay Camera Club's annual exhibition returns on November 26 to 28 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Titled City In Focus, the photographic exhibition will showcase the varying perspectives of 21 artists across different photographic genres, including portraiture, landscape, abstract, as well as street and nature photography. The exhibition is free for the public, so all are welcome to visit and experience the diversity and dynamism of city life as captured by some of the most talented photographers around.