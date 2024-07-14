Hong Kong
Timeout

CHAT 5th Anniversary – Factory of Tomorrow

  • Art
  • The Mills, Tsuen Wan
  • Recommended
  1. CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile)
    Photograph: Courtesy CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile)
  2. CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile)
    Photograph: Courtesy CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile)
  3. CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile)
    Photograph: Courtesy CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile)
  4. CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile)
    Photograph: Courtesy CHAT (Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile)
Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile (CHAT) with their exciting Spring Programme 2024, Factory of Tomorrow. From now to July 14, immerse yourself in a fascinating group exhibition that showcases CHAT's contemporary art collection and newly commissioned works. With artworks by 19 Asian artists, the exhibition explores the role of textiles in Hong Kong's past while delving into the present and future. Through textile works, sculptures, immersive installations, and videos, artists examine themes such as technology, diversity, climate change, and our collective future. Additionally, be sure to experience new elements like the Misfitted: Unspoken Stories of Tailoring display, the interactive Illumin-Loom, as well as the reopening of the CHAT Lounge.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
The Mills
45 Pak Tin Par St, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

