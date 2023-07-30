Choi Sai Ho: Hush‧Rush

Time Out says

As part of Oi! Spotlight, an annual programme that invites artists to present their works in old and new exhibition spaces, Hush‧Rush is a stunning art project by Hong Kong electronic musician and multimedia artist Choi Sai-ho. Running from now until July 30 at Oil Street Art Space, the exhibition creates a sense of opposition through the interaction of sounds and moving images and expands the audience's imagination to redefine perceptions of our city.