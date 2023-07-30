Hong Kong
Choi Sai Ho: Hush‧Rush

  • Art
  • Oil Street Art Space (Oi!), Fortress Hill
  • Recommended
  1. Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)
    Photograph: Courtesy Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)
  2. Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)
    Photograph: Courtesy Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)
Time Out says

As part of Oi! Spotlight, an annual programme that invites artists to present their works in old and new exhibition spaces, Hush‧Rush is a stunning art project by Hong Kong electronic musician and multimedia artist Choi Sai-ho. Running from now until July 30 at Oil Street Art Space, the exhibition creates a sense of opposition through the interaction of sounds and moving images and expands the audience's imagination to redefine perceptions of our city.

Details

Event website:
www.lcsd.gov.hk/CE/Museum/APO/en_US/web/apo/oi.html
Address:
Oil Street Art Space (Oi!)
12 Oil Street
North Point
Hong Kong

Dates and times

