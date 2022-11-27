Chop Suey 2008-2022 by Wilson Shieh

Time Out says

Chop Suey 2008-2022 is a solo exhibition by Hong Kong-born visual artist Wilson Shieh, the first to be held at JPS Gallery. Held from now to November 27, the exhibition brings together the artist's works from 2008 to 2022 and showcases Shieh's evolution as an artist. Viewers will not only see how the artist expands his practice by working with various mediums and integrating Hong Kong’s pop culture into his works, but also gain insight into Hong Kong’s cultural background and the making of today’s Hong Kong identity.