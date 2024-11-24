Subscribe
Cloud Chamber at Para Site
Photograph: Courtesy Wong Pak Hang, Studio Lights On / Para Site
  • Art
  • Para Site, North Point

Cloud Chamber

What do you know of the Austronesian indigenous Jrai people?

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

Para Site presents the first exhibition to collate the activities of Art Labor, a collective based in Ho Chi Minh City. They have long-term historical research, poetic observations, and a decade-long relationship with the Austronesian indigenous Jrai people (sometimes also known as Jarai), who are native to the Central Highlands of Vietnam. This exhibition features artwork from Jrai artists themselves, archival material from Vietnam’s French colonial period, and artworks by creatives inspired by the region. Look out for the Jrai carved sculptures and musical instruments among the moving images, installations, drawings, photographs, and more that tell a unique tale of the Central Highlands.

Details

Address
Para Site
22/F
Wing Wah Industrial Bldg
677 King’s Rd
Quarry Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

