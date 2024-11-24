Cloud Chamber

Para Site presents the first exhibition to collate the activities of Art Labor, a collective based in Ho Chi Minh City. They have long-term historical research, poetic observations, and a decade-long relationship with the Austronesian indigenous Jrai people (sometimes also known as Jarai), who are native to the Central Highlands of Vietnam. This exhibition features artwork from Jrai artists themselves, archival material from Vietnam’s French colonial period, and artworks by creatives inspired by the region. Look out for the Jrai carved sculptures and musical instruments among the moving images, installations, drawings, photographs, and more that tell a unique tale of the Central Highlands.