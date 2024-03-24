Time Out says

This festival of international pop culture will be held outside the US for the first time

To coincide with the city-wide events happening during Hong Kong Arts Month, ComplexCon will be coming to our shores in March 2024, marking the first time that this cultural world fair has ever been held outside of the US. Hosted in LA since 2016, ComplexCon brings together influential global brands and artists from the realms of art, style, footwear, food, music, inspiration, and more – some collaborators from previous editions include Takashi Murakami, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, and Travis Scott.

Festival goers can expect to shop for limited edition cultural items alongside celebrities, influencers, and artists, celebrating the who’s who and upcoming creative cultural trends across fashion, art, music, and technology. Early-bird tickets are now available, ranging from $1,880 for two-day passes to $3,980 for VIP weekend passes. General admission and single-day tickets will be launched early next year.