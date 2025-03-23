Subscribe
ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025

This marks the second time this festival of international pop culture will be held outside the US
Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
The global streetwear and pop culture festival ComplexCon will be back in Hong Kong next year for its second time. Building on the cultural world fair’s debut success earlier this year, ComplexCon has once again chosen Hong Kong to host its international edition, bringing together Asian pop culture, global culture, and musicians and creators from around the world.

The March 2024 edition saw over 30 performing artists, 200 creatives, and 100 brands showcasing the best of their works, with plenty of event-exclusive drops, collabs, and merch that rapidly sold out over the course of the three days. Festival goers next year can expect more of the above, along with marketplaces, a food festival featuring a diverse range of dishes, and more.

For now, ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025’s artistic director, performance headliners, and more have yet to be announced, but we’ll get more information towards late November. Ticketing details will also be released then, so check this space!

www.complexconhk.com/
www.complexconhk.com/
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

