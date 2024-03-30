Time Out says

Ruinart's tradition of blending art and nature thrives with Carte Blanche 2024, featuring six globally diverse artists: Andrea Bowers, Marcus Coates, Thijs Biersteker, Pascale Marthine Tayou, Henrique Oliveira, and Tomoko Sauvage. This collective dialogue aims to spark vital discussions on nature's significance, touching on environmental consciousness and human-nature relationships.

Experience a preview of Carte Blanche 2024 at Art Basel Hong Kong from March 28 to 30. Celebrated Japanese electro-acoustic sound artist Tomoko, known for work exhibited in leading cultural institutions such as Palais de Tokyo and the Barbican Centre, will present her piece Into The Serpentine Bells at Ruinart's Conversations with Nature exhibit. This sensorial kinetic installation delves into her creative repertoire, forging sonic connections among historic water-based timekeeping tools and underwater bells. Tomoko's artistry explores water's material essence within glass sculptures, yielding unique musical instruments like the innovative Storm Glass Harp. Alongside this, Buloklok, a musical timepiece, comprises submerged blown glass sculptures releasing air bubbles, functioning as a natural rhythm keeper for polyrhythmic melodies orchestrated by water and air.

During the pop-up, guests can enjoy servings of R de Ruinart Brut ($190/glass; $950/bottle), Ruinart Rosé ($190/glass; $950/bottle), and Ruinart Blanc de Blancs ($240/glass; $1200/bottle).