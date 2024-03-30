Subscribe
Conversations with Nature with Tomoko Sauvage

  1. Into The Serpentine Bells
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Into The Serpentine Bells
  2. Into The Serpentine Bells
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Into The Serpentine Bells
  3. Conversations with Nature' exhibit at Art Basel Hong Kong
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  4. Ruinart
    Photograph: Courtesy RuinartTomoko Sauvage
  5. Conversations with Nature' exhibit at Art Basel Hong Kong
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  6. Into The Serpentine Bells
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Into The Serpentine Bells
Take a sneak peek at Ruinart's annual artist collaboration, Carte Blanche.

Ruinart's tradition of blending art and nature thrives with Carte Blanche 2024, featuring six globally diverse artists: Andrea Bowers, Marcus Coates, Thijs Biersteker, Pascale Marthine Tayou, Henrique Oliveira, and Tomoko Sauvage. This collective dialogue aims to spark vital discussions on nature's significance, touching on environmental consciousness and human-nature relationships. 

Experience a preview of Carte Blanche 2024 at Art Basel Hong Kong from March 28 to 30. Celebrated Japanese electro-acoustic sound artist Tomoko, known for work exhibited in leading cultural institutions such as Palais de Tokyo and the Barbican Centre, will present her piece Into The Serpentine Bells at Ruinart's Conversations with Nature exhibit. This sensorial kinetic installation delves into her creative repertoire, forging sonic connections among historic water-based timekeeping tools and underwater bells. Tomoko's artistry explores water's material essence within glass sculptures, yielding unique musical instruments like the innovative Storm Glass Harp. Alongside this, Buloklok, a musical timepiece, comprises submerged blown glass sculptures releasing air bubbles, functioning as a natural rhythm keeper for polyrhythmic melodies orchestrated by water and air. 

During the pop-up, guests can enjoy servings of R de Ruinart Brut ($190/glass; $950/bottle), Ruinart Rosé ($190/glass; $950/bottle), and Ruinart Blanc de Blancs ($240/glass; $1200/bottle). 

Details

Event website:
www.ruinart.com/en-us/reinterpretationartistique.html
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
March 28 and 29 2pm-8pm, March 30 1pm-7pm

Dates and times

