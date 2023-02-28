Cracking Art at Harbour City

Time Out says

Kicking off its first public art initiative in 2023, Harbour City has joined hands with the renowned Italian art collection Cracking Art group for a large-scale public art exhibition. On view from now to Feb 28, a total of 90 massive animal sculptures made from recycled plastic is displayed at six locations throughout the mall. Rabbits ranging in various sizes and bright colours sit along the Ocean Terminal Forecourt, while sculptures of other species, including elephants, penguins, dogs, cats, bears, a crocodile, and turtles, can be found dotted all around Harbour City. To continue Cracking Art group's mission of minimising waste and reducing environmental impact, the sculptures will be returned after the exhibition and will be displayed in other cities.