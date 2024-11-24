Subscribe
  Crowning Journey of Jean-Michel Basquiat
    Photograph: Courtesy City of Dreams / Artelli
  Crowning Journey of Jean-Michel Basquiat
    Photograph: Courtesy Rosario / City of Dreams / Artelli
Crowning Journey of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Head on over to the City of Dreams to see Jean-Michel Basquiat’s first-ever debut exhibition in Macau. This showcase charts the legendary American artist’s rise from New York street artist to celebrated global icon. Spread across four areas, the exhibition features large-scale installations, multimedia exhibits, and immersive experiences to transport viewers to New York in the 1980s and into the ideas and processes within Basquiat’s mind. 

Highlights include a massive dinosaur that’s inspired by the work ‘Pez Dispenser’, which is sometimes also referred to as ‘Dinosaur with Crown’; a 10-metre reproduction of ‘Brown Spots (Portraits of Andy Warhol as a Banana)’, as well as the vivid and raw ‘Grillo’ canvas, topped with a crown.

To accompany this exhibition, there will also be a range of merchandise such as postcards, puzzles, and even a Basquiat mahjong set. If you’re a fan of expressionist, figurative, or street art, then this is an unmissable event.

Address
City of Dreams
Estrada do Istmo
Cotai
Macau

