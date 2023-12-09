Hong Kong
Timeout

cucurrucucu: work on paper

  • Art, Live art
  • Square Street Gallery, Sheung Wan
  1. cucurrucucu: work on paper
    Photograph: Courtesy cucurrucucu / Square Street Gallerycucurrucucu: work on paper
  2. cucurrucucu: work on paper
    Photograph: Courtesy cucurrucucu / Square Street Gallerycucurrucucu: work on paper
  3. cucurrucucu: work on paper
    Photograph: Courtesy cucurrucucu / Square Street Gallerycucurrucucu: work on paper
Here’s your chance to collaborate with the artist themselves to create an art piece

Flipping on its head the idea within the art world that ‘works on paper’ – mostly works-in-progress, sketches, and studies – are secondary in artistic value, Hong Kong artist cucurrucucu has created this exhibition based entirely on the medium of paper. Paying homage to print culture and the now-ignored art of zine-making, Square Street Gallery encourages chance encounters between strangers and invites us all to make our own marks on artwork. 

The front part of the gallery is a workspace where visitors can find and create their own images, which they can then bring to the empty frames lining the central wall. Both cucurrucucu and visitors will fill these frames until completed collages emerge, and these will be rotated in the second room along with the artist’s existing paper assemblages. Entry to the work on paper exhibition is by appointment, so get in touch before you show up.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
squarestreetgallery.com/
Address:
Square Street Gallery
21 Square Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

