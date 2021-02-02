Dare to be You! Dare to Dream! group exhibition

13a New Street Art Gallery brings yet another captivating art exhibition to town. Showcasing various media of unique art pieces, the exhibition, entitled Dare to be You! Dare to Dream!, brings together works by emerging artists from six different places around the world, including Spain, Hong Kong, China, USA, Japan, and Thailand. Featuring a colourful collection of paintings, limited edition art prints, art toys, sculptures, and a series of affordable lifestyle products, this group exhibit is not to be missed.