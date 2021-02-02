Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Dare to be You! Dare to Dream! group exhibition

Dare to be You! Dare to Dream! group exhibition

Art 13a New Street Art Gallery , Sheung Wan Tuesday February 2 2021 - Sunday February 21 2021
Recommended
13a New Street Art Gallery Dare to be You
1/3
Photograph: Courtesy 13a New Street Art Gallery
13a New Street Art Gallery Dare to be You
2/3
Photograph: Courtesy 13a New Street Art Gallery
13a New Street Art Gallery Dare to be You
3/3
Photograph: Courtesy 13a New Street Art Gallery

Time Out says

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

13a New Street Art Gallery brings yet another captivating art exhibition to town. Showcasing various media of unique art pieces, the exhibition, entitled Dare to be You! Dare to Dream!, brings together works by emerging artists from six different places around the world, including Spain, Hong Kong, China, USA, Japan, and Thailand. Featuring a colourful collection of paintings, limited edition art prints, art toys, sculptures, and a series of affordable lifestyle products, this group exhibit is not to be missed.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: 13a New Street Art Gallery
Venue website: www.fb.com/13aNewStreet
Venue phone: 9192 7013
Address: 13a New Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news