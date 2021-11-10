DesignInspire returns with exciting roadshows all about local creative talents

Illumination – Ap Liu Street
Made famous internationally in foreign films depicting Hong Kong, Ap Liu Street (鴨寮街) is a local landmark bursting with energy and vibrancy. The open-air market lined with small stands and fold-out hawker-style stalls comes to life through its busy interactions with everyday shoppers – which is the core element that Nichol Wong, Jetson Lai, and Desmond Liu have translated into ‘Illumination’. Thoughtful in its conception, the trio’s installation integrates an interactive engagement with the audience, altering sounds and colours by touch, much like the interactions and ever-changing streetscape along the bustling Ap Liu Street.