DesignInspire returns with exciting roadshows all about local creative talents

40 Units Typoscape – Chun Yeung Street

Founder and design director of Tomorrow Design Office Ray Lau created 40 Units Typoscape in honour of Chun Yeung Street (春秧街), a street that was once home to a famous row of 40 housing units in the 1930s. Using the Chinese character ‘間 (gaan)’ – meaning units or rooms – Ray’s piece is a book that opens up to illustrate the scenes of the streets from a century ago. It recalls a time before the emblematic double-decker trams ran through the crowded wet market and plays into an almost forgotten sense of nostalgia. The installation aspires to create a connection for the new generation to the history and heritage of the storied Chun Yeung Street.

Another art piece inspired by Chun Yeung Street is 'Mini-Stools' by Aron Tsang of Napp Studio. An iconic Hong Kong site, Chun Yeung Street lies on the axis of old and new; chaos and order. Finding beauty and meaning in the often-overlooked ordinaries common to the locale, ‘Mini Stools’ highlights underrated makeshift items like concrete plastic buckets for anchors and plastic foam boxes for shelves. Appropriating the resourceful spirit of the community, Napp Studio translates this very concept into a series of sculptures that are contemporary renditions of the informal and adaptable everyday objects.

DesignInspire is an annual creative showcase of world-class designs by global creative gurus, trending brands and design academies and institutions. This year, the exhibition is taking things to a new level by extending the showcase to a year-round digital programme. Featuring over 500 designers and artists from all over the world, the virtual showcase welcomes all to experience everything from design projects and thematic designer stories to fun interactive experiences and a range of creative design and STEM workshops.

DesignInspire 'Streets & Stories' Exhibition

Date: November 19 to December 5, 2021

Time: 10am-8pm

Venue: Urban Sky (9/F), Hysan Place, Causeway Bay

