deTour 2022

  • Art, Design
  • PMQ, Sheung Wan
  1. deTour 2022
    Photograph: Courtesy deTour 2022
  2. deTour 2022, PMQ
    Photograph: Courtesy deTour
  3. deTour
    Photograph: Courtesy deTour 2022
  4. deTour 2022, PMQ
    Photograph: Courtesy deTour
Check out 10-days worth of pop-up exhibitions, workshops, guided tours, and more by local creatives

Hong Kong’s largest creative festival is back! Held from November 25 to December 4, deTour is a large-scale design festival that aims to promote and inspire the public with design thinking. Under the theme of 'Design as One', where visitors are invited to participate and contribute to the design process, the 10-day event offers over 80 activities ranging from participatory installations and exhibitions, workshops, guided tours, film screenings, and more. 

Details

Event website:
detour.hk/
Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@pmq.org.hk

Dates and times

