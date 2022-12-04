deTour 2022

Time Out says

Hong Kong’s largest creative festival is back! Held from November 25 to December 4, deTour is a large-scale design festival that aims to promote and inspire the public with design thinking. Under the theme of 'Design as One', where visitors are invited to participate and contribute to the design process, the 10-day event offers over 80 activities ranging from participatory installations and exhibitions, workshops, guided tours, film screenings, and more.