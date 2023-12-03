Time Out says

The deTour design festival has once again returned to town, showcasing the works of art and design communities both from and outside Hong Kong. For 10 days, there will be exhibitions, creative installations, workshops, design dialogues, movie screenings, and much more to see. This edition marks the 10th year that deTour has been held in PMQ, each with its unique theme of exploring how design can improve lives and solve social issues – and the theme for 2023 is New Know How, exploring how technology can be applied to design and crafts.

Exhibition highlights include a group of Japanese designers who are 3D-printing household essentials using discarded tatami mats; a local designer who has modified the traditional production process of birdcages; a 3D photogrammetric model and documentary of the Cheung Chau Theatre; and the application of modern technologies to the old – and disappearing – process of soy sauce production in Hong Kong.