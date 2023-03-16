Hong Kong
Timeout

DigiRadiance at Tai Kwun

  • Art
  • Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, Central
  1. DigiRadiance at Tai Kwun
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
  2. DigiRadiance at Tai Kwun
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
Tai Kwun brings Hong Kong's first prison to life with immersive digital experiences

DigiRadiance is Tai Kwun’s brand-new digital programme where curators Ying Kwok and Jims Lam bring to life the old Victoria Gaol, the first and longest-operating prison in Hong Kong. Reimagined in a digital context, the exhibition takes visitors on a two-part journey to revisit Tai Kwun’s prison history and its significance.

First, a 30-minute immersive video experience by artists Vvzela Kook and Ng Tsz Kwan, which transforms the F Hall studio to evoke the experience of imprisonment, will guide visitors through the prison’s extended implications in societal discourse, such as discipline, punishment, and reform. Visitors can then continue exploring Tai Kwun's history by making their way to five Augmented Reality checkpoints that highlight the remaining structures of Victoria Gaol by demonstrating how the building has evolved.

DigiRadiance runs from now to March 16 with each session starting every half-hour from 11am to 7pm every day (last session begins at 6.30pm).

Details

Dates and times

