Taking place from September 30 to October 10 at the former flagship location of Topshop in Hong Kong, the Digital Art Fair Asia (DAFA) will be Asia’s first physical art fair that focuses on contemporary art with cutting-edge technology, new media art, NFT Crypto Art, and immersive art experiences. The 11-day long exhibition will feature art pieces – both in physical and virtual format – by over 40 international and local artists.

Photograph: Courtesy DAFA/Refik Anadol

There are five zones at the art fair, including the Immersive zone, which will feature artworks by Turkish-American new media artist Refik Anadol and Krista Kim, Toronto-based artist and creator of the first ‘NFT virtual house’; along with the Prestige zone, where there will be a showcase of world-class new media and NFT contemporary art collections.

Over at the Pioneer zone, a space co-curated by photographer and digital artist, Derry Ainsworth, and urban art specialist Hannah Smith, visitors can expect to see works by the likes of Sean Foley, SurrealHK (Tommy Fung), Szabotage, and more. At the New Media zone, artworks by NFT sound artist and ‘Godfather’ of Chinese hip hop MC Yan; Hong Kong's leading digital artist Henry Chu; and Victor Wong, the creator of the world’s first artificial intelligence ink artist A.I. Gemini, will be on show.

Last but not least, the Virtual Reality Art Experience zone will feature the dslcollection VR art museum – the first virtual art museum established in 2005 by Paris-based collectors Sylvian and Dominique Lévy.

In addition to NFT and digital art, there will also be an extensive programme of talks available. Visitors will get to engage with leading voices in the industry and share insights about everything from tips on collecting digital art and NFT to learning how to create art in virtual reality. Ticket are now on sale at www.digitalartfair.io.