In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, Pearl Lam Galleries and ARTOX Group have teamed up to present Disney Doodles, a collaborative solo exhibition by British artist Sam Cox – aka Mr Doodle! Held at Artelli (L01A, L02 The Showroom) at City of Dreams, Macau, the exhibition features 24 reinterpretations of classic Disney pictures, where traditionally flat, blocky colours have been replaced with the artist's fun and quirky signature doodles. The paintings will also be accompanied by a series of five limited edition prints in editions of 100.

In addition to the paintings, visitors will have the opportunity to encounter vibrant large-scale art installations by Mr Doodle throughout the City of Dreams in Macau. These immersive installations cover entire public spaces within the resort, creating a fun and lively atmosphere for all.