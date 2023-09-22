Hong Kong
Timeout

Doodlefish’s BL exhibit at Whatever. Coffee

  • Art, Drawing and illustration
  • Whatever Coffee, Sham Shui Po
  1. Life bread (Censored) by Doodlefish
    Illustration: Doodlefish / Whatever. CoffeeLife bread (Censored) by Doodlefish
  2. Doodlefish BL art exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy Whatever. CoffeeDoodlefish BL art exhibition
  3. Doodlefish BL postcards
    Photograph: Catharina CheungDoodlefish BL postcards
This Hong Kong illustrator explores boys’ love fantasies

Through webtoons, webnovels, fanart, web series, and other such creations, ‘boys’ love’ (BL) has had a bit of a moment in recent years. Despite its obviously queer themes, the largest creator and consumer bases for BL content are actually straight women – with male characters usually depicted in beautifully feminine ways, much of BL is well catered to the tastes of women who can mentally step into the shoes of their favourite characters.

In contrast, local illustrator Doodlefish has chosen to present his BL work through the male gaze, for the male gaze. He typically adopts the Japanese bara style of illustration, which depicts muscular men as opposed to the slender and more effeminate styles typical to BL. From now until September 30, pop by Whatever. Coffee in Sham Shui Po to see a small selection of Doodlefish’s artwork. Even if you’re easily flustered, fret not – the artist and curator have deliberately chosen pieces that are not too raunchy; they’re mostly humorous and just suggestive enough to tickle your imagination.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
instagram.com/whatevercoffee.co
Address:
Whatever Coffee
172B Tai Nan Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
11am-6pm

Dates and times

11:00Doodlefish’s BL exhibit at Whatever. CoffeeWhatever Coffee
