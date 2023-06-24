Time Out says

Hong Kong's favourite rubber duck is back after 10 long years, and this time, it has a new buddy! A collaborative project by creative brand AllRightsReserved and Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, Double Ducks by Florentijn Hofman sees a duo of 18-metres-tall inflatable rubber ducks floating on Hong Kong waters from June 10 onwards for roughly two weeks (subject to weather conditions). The pair – symbolic of the symmetrical Chinese characters '囍' (happiness) and '朋' (friends) – will be stationed near Tamar Park and the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section) to greet the public and bring smiles to everyone's faces.

To add some quacking good fun to our everyday life, a special series of 'Double Ducks with Hong Kong Signature Icons' is launched around town, featuring 24 images of the adorable pair at unique local landmarks including the Clock Tower and Space Museum of Tsim Sha Tsui, Lan Kwai Fong, and Choi Hung Estate. The Double Ducks have also taken over 18 different MTR stations such as Central, Causeway Bay, Tsi Sha Tsui, Choi Hung, and Admiralty, where Exit E has been transformed into a limited-time 'Double Ducks Exit' with rows of cute ducky footprints, wrappings, motifs, and a giant duck face facade on the exterior round-shaped ceiling window facing the harbourfront.

And just to top things off, you can catch the Double Ducks tram making its way around Hong Kong Island, or get your hands on exclusive Double Ducks collectibles – think wooden sculptures, plush toy, mahjong set, T-shirts, and more – at the DDT Store starting June 5 (11am).