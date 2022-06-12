Double Vision is a group exhibition that features 14 artists from Hong Kong and around the world. Exploring the notion of doubling, in particular the experience of deja vu, the exhibition takes place in a repeated format on the first and third floor of JC Contemporary, where similar or extended works by the artists are placed in (mostly) the same positions to provide a literal form of deja vu for visitors.
Double Vision
www.taikwun.hk/en/programme/detail/double-vision/945
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong
www.taikwun.hk