Hong Kong
Double Vision

  • Art
  • Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, Central
Double Vision is a group exhibition that features 14 artists from Hong Kong and around the world. Exploring the notion of doubling, in particular the experience of deja vu, the exhibition takes place in a repeated format on the first and third floor of JC Contemporary, where similar or extended works by the artists are placed in (mostly) the same positions to provide a literal form of deja vu for visitors.

Details

Event website:
www.taikwun.hk/en/programme/detail/double-vision/945
Address:
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.taikwun.hk

Dates and times

