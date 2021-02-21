Drawings by Gedvile and Lousy

Pay a visit to 宀 Gallery and catch an exclusive collection of original drawings by Hong Kong-based artists Gedvile and Lousy. The exhibition showcases the unique styles of each artist, where Lousy’s bold iconography and loose continuous line drawings of pseudo-spiritual characters are complemented by Gedvile’s meditative abstract mark-making and primary tones. The exhibition viewing takes place between now to Feb 21 from 12pm to 6 pm.