Drawings by Gedvile and Lousy
Time Out says
Pay a visit to 宀 Gallery and catch an exclusive collection of original drawings by Hong Kong-based artists Gedvile and Lousy. The exhibition showcases the unique styles of each artist, where Lousy’s bold iconography and loose continuous line drawings of pseudo-spiritual characters are complemented by Gedvile’s meditative abstract mark-making and primary tones. The exhibition viewing takes place between now to Feb 21 from 12pm to 6 pm.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.mihn.hk/gallery
|Venue name:
|宀 (Mihn)
|Address:
|
279 Des Voeux Road Central, Central
Hong Kong