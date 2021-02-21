Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Drawings by Gedvile and Lousy

Drawings by Gedvile and Lousy

Art 宀 (Mihn) , Central Until Sunday February 21 2021
Recommended
宀 Gallery Drawings by Gedvile and Lousy
Photograph: Courtesy 宀 Gallery/Drawings by Gedvile and Lousy

Time Out says

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Pay a visit to 宀 Gallery and catch an exclusive collection of original drawings by Hong Kong-based artists Gedvile and Lousy. The exhibition showcases the unique styles of each artist, where Lousy’s bold iconography and loose continuous line drawings of pseudo-spiritual characters are complemented by Gedvile’s meditative abstract mark-making and primary tones. The exhibition viewing takes place between now to Feb 21 from 12pm to 6 pm.

Details
Event website: https://www.mihn.hk/gallery
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: 宀 (Mihn)
Address: 279 Des Voeux Road Central, Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news