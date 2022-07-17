Hong Kong
Dream Big Think Small

  • Art
  • 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai
  Design Spectrum
  Design Spectrum
  Design Spectrum
  Design Spectrum
In celebration of Hong Kong Design Centre's 20th anniversary, the Dream Big Think Small exhibition focuses on the multiple dimensions of ‘dreams’ from the perspective of 21st Century design. Featuring over 20 design projects by creatives from regions such as Hong Kong, the UK, Sweden, Denmark, and more, the exhibition invites the public to explore four different thematic sections – namely ‘Dream Asleep Dream Awake’, ‘Dream Further Dream Closer’, ‘Dream Bigger Dream Smaller’ – that explore the link between the elusive world of dreams and the practical universe of design. Click this link to pre-register now.

Address:
7 Mallory Street
7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

