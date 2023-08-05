Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art by Katherine Bernhardt

Time Out says

David Zwirner presents American artist Katherine Bernhardt's first solo show in Hong Kong, titled 'Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art' (we know, it's a mouthful). Running from May 20 to August 5, the exhibition features paintings of characters from the popular Japanese media franchise and global game sensation, Pokémon, expanding Bernhardt's unique visual style that draws from pop culture and everyday life. The paintings take on a vibrant colour palette to create compositions similar to the Pokémon Trading Cards, showcasing the artist's ebullient style.