Be sure to drop by Aesop’s Gough Street location this Arts Month to check out their Dusk to Dawn installation by acclaimed local artist Jaffa Lam. Using recycled umbrella fabric, Lam has crafted a chromatic display that embodies the resilient spirit of Hong Kong's unsung labour force. Developed in collaboration with the Hong Kong Women Workers' Association, this thoughtful installation is part of Lam's 'Micro Economy' initiative to foster a sustainable urban ecosystem. To further explore Hong Kong's artistic landscape, grab the Aesop Art Guide to discover more local artists, creatives, and art communities – available at all Aesop stores across the city.