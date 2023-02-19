Eastern District Cultural Festival – Wandering around Eastern District

Time Out says

Prudence Mak, founder of local creative brand Chocolate rain, brings her most well-known characters to the Eastern District with large-scale art installations, exhibitions, and a series of DIY workshops. Meet Dong Dong and Fatina at the North Point Pier as they ride the waters in the form of a 12-metre-tall giant inflatable; visit the Eastern District Cultural Square, where five art installations are on display; and make your way to Oil Street Art Space to find Fatina with cabbages, mushrooms, and other adorable figurines welcoming every guest.

In addition, there will also be a series of fun DIY workshops suitable for different ages to take part in. There are only a limited number of spaces available so be sure to register online in advaance.