Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

En Voyage with Claude Monet

  • Art
  • Xiqu Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. En Voyage with Claude Monet
    Photograph: Courtesy ChillHoYeah/Dirty Monitor
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. En Voyage with Claude Monet
    Photograph: Courtesy ChillHoYeah/Dirty Monitor
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A highly immersive art experience is making its grand debut in Hong Kong at West Kowloon Cultural District's Cultural Plaza (located next to Xiqu Centre). Presented by world-renowned Belgium creative studio Dirty Monitor and local art and tech event organisers ChillHoYeah, the En Voyage with Claude Monet exhibition will bring to life roughly 200 Claude Monet paintings through a spectacular 36-minute light and sound show. In one single continuous journey, the digital art show will take audiences on a 360-degree journey around Europe through the eyes of the French Impressionist master. Visitors will also be able to enter a thrilling VR tour of Monet’s house in Giverny with dedicated headsets (available through online booking only on a first-come-first-served basis).

En Voyage with Claude Monet officially opens from October 27, 2022, to January 15, 2023, with only 16 sessions available each day. Early-bird tickets (10 per cent discount) are now available on KKDay between now and Sept 30.

Details

Address:
Xiqu Centre
88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.westkowloon.hk/en/the-district/architecture-facilities/xiqu-centre
ticketinfo@wkcda.hk

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.