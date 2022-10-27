Time Out says

A highly immersive art experience is making its grand debut in Hong Kong at West Kowloon Cultural District's Cultural Plaza (located next to Xiqu Centre). Presented by world-renowned Belgium creative studio Dirty Monitor and local art and tech event organisers ChillHoYeah, the En Voyage with Claude Monet exhibition will bring to life roughly 200 Claude Monet paintings through a spectacular 36-minute light and sound show. In one single continuous journey, the digital art show will take audiences on a 360-degree journey around Europe through the eyes of the French Impressionist master. Visitors will also be able to enter a thrilling VR tour of Monet’s house in Giverny with dedicated headsets (available through online booking only on a first-come-first-served basis).

En Voyage with Claude Monet officially opens from October 27, 2022, to January 15, 2023, with only 16 sessions available each day. Early-bird tickets (10 per cent discount) are now available on KKDay between now and Sept 30.