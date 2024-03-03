Time Out says

Conceptual artist Candida Höfer is known for her large-format photographs which capture public and institutional spaces that are devoid of human presence. By displacing people from the spaces that we create and use, Höfer prompts the viewer to consider the connection between architecture, culture, and memory, and how these spaces are significant to us. This exhibition at the Macao Museum of Art is a curation of 60 pieces grouped into six themes, which are as beautiful as they are slightly unsettling.