‘Epic Gaze’ by Candida Höfer

  • Art, Photography
  • Macau, Macau
  1. Reggia di Portici Portici, Epic Gaze, Candida Höfer
    Photograph: Courtesy Candida Höfer / Macao Museum of ArtReggia di Portici Portici by Candida Höfer
  2. Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Herzog & de Meuron Hamburg II, Epic Gaze, Candida Höfer
    Photograph: Courtesy Candida Höfer / Macao Museum of ArtElbphilharmonie Hamburg Herzog & de Meuron Hamburg II by Candida Höfer
  3. Real Gabinete Português de Leitura Rio de Janeiro II, Epic Gaze, Candida Höfer
    Photograph: Courtesy Candida Höfer / Macao Museum of ArtReal Gabinete Português de Leitura Rio de Janeiro II by Candida Höfer
What do spaces and places mean when you take humans out of them?

Conceptual artist Candida Höfer is known for her large-format photographs which capture public and institutional spaces that are devoid of human presence. By displacing people from the spaces that we create and use, Höfer prompts the viewer to consider the connection between architecture, culture, and memory, and how these spaces are significant to us. This exhibition at the Macao Museum of Art is a curation of 60 pieces grouped into six themes, which are as beautiful as they are slightly unsettling.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

