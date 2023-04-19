Hong Kong
Escape to B-Roll by Stacy Leigh

  • Art
  • WOAW Gallery (Central), Central
  • Recommended
WOAW Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy WOAW Gallery
Time Out says

Stacy Leigh's Escape to B-Roll exhibition is now on display at WOAW Gallery. The exhibition features 10 unplanned, freestyle paintings that depict the artist's fantasy of leaving her apartment and moving to a house with no neighbours. Leigh's paintings showcase a world of bright, bold colours and whimsical titles, depicting quaint houses and landscapes of lush greenery, all created from the artist's imagination. The exhibition offers viewers a glimpse into the cosy interiors of warmly-lit houses and the neatly-trimmed lawns and isolated cliffs of suburban calm, providing a beautiful and captivating display of art.

Details

Event website:
www.woawgallery.com
Address:
WOAW Gallery (Central)
9 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@woawgallery.com

Dates and times

