Escape to B-Roll by Stacy Leigh

Stacy Leigh's Escape to B-Roll exhibition is now on display at WOAW Gallery. The exhibition features 10 unplanned, freestyle paintings that depict the artist's fantasy of leaving her apartment and moving to a house with no neighbours. Leigh's paintings showcase a world of bright, bold colours and whimsical titles, depicting quaint houses and landscapes of lush greenery, all created from the artist's imagination. The exhibition offers viewers a glimpse into the cosy interiors of warmly-lit houses and the neatly-trimmed lawns and isolated cliffs of suburban calm, providing a beautiful and captivating display of art.