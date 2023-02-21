Hong Kong
Timeout

Mortlach
Photograph: Courtesy Mortlach

Experience ‘The Midnight Secrets’ of Mortlach at K11 Musea

Unveil the unknown with Mortlach’s transportive, immersive journey in a three-part experience featuring the brand’s illustrious heritage, and bold flavours

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Mortlach
Delve into a multi-sensory Scotch whisky experience with 'The Beast of Dufftown', Mortlach, loved and renowned for its bold yet refined Speyside whiskies. From now to March 14, Mortlach is unveiling 'The Midnight Secrets' featuring a three-part Mortlach immersive journey at K11 Musea. Discover the unique 2.81 distillation process of Mortlach, created in 1823 in Dufftown by Dr Alexander Cowie, and sip the entrancing Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Guests who register in advance can explore the complimentary experiences that allow access to the digital installation at Gold Ball and whisky-tasting at the pop-up bar. An exclusive 2.81 cocktail and canape pairing menu will be available at the Artisan Lounge upon purchase of any Mortlach bottle in Liquid Gold, K11 Musea. 

Click below for a sneak peek of Mortlach's 'The Midnight Secrets':

Here’s what to expect inside The Midnight Secrets

Uncover the mystery of Mortlach’s bold whisky
Artist Jiayu Liu in front of her immersive digital art installation Layer upon Layer I Photograph: Courtesy Mortlach

Uncover the mystery of Mortlach’s bold whisky

Step inside the Gold Ball on the second floor of K11 Musea featuring an immersive digital art installation called ‘Layer upon Layer’. Inspired by the mysteries of Mortlach, K11 Art Foundation affiliated artist Jiayu Liu presents a mesmerising artwork showcasing a virtual and physical interpretation of Mortlach’s best-kept secrets, including the distillery’s 2.81 distillation process. Guests can access the AR Instagram filter that allows them to share their riveting experience on social media. 

Taste the power and depth of ‘The Beast of Dufftown’
The Pop-Up bar, the second stop of ‘The Midnight Secrets’ immersive experience I Photograph: Courtesy Mortlach

Taste the power and depth of ‘The Beast of Dufftown’

The best way to get to know the bold flavours of Mortlach is to taste the amber liquid. Head to the Mortlach pop-up bar, where resident experts will pour you a dram of Mortlach 12 Year Old. Filled with savoury notes, toasted almond, toffee, oak, and jammy citrus and raisins, every sip of the 12 Year Old whisky introduces you to Mortlach’s heavy and meaty style of single malt. 

Elevate the experience with a delectable pairing 
The Mortlach 2.81 savoury cocktail pairing at Artisan Lounge I Photograph: Courtesy Mortlach

Elevate the experience with a delectable pairing 

On the ground floor, drop by the Artisan Lounge, and explore a one-of-a-kind cocktail pairing with Mortlach. Paying homage to the distinctive 2.81 distillation process of the distillery, Artisan Lounge is preparing an exclusive 2.81 pieces of savoury or sweet canapes paired with a Mortlach-curated cocktail inspired by the dead of the night ($268 per set per person). For those with a sweet tooth, sip on The Wee Witchie’s Perfume cocktail paired with Mandarin Mousse Balls. And those with a savoury palate can try The Beast’s Throne cocktail paired with the Caviar Toast Bite. For guests who want to savour a dram of the Scotch whisky, they also offer Mortlach 12 Year Old ($108) and Mortlach 16 Year Old ($148) by the glass. 

Guests who want to enjoy the meaty flavours of Mortlach at home can purchase any bottle of Mortlach at Liquid Gold located on the fifth floor of K11 Musea and redeem a 2.81 canape set at Artisan Lounge for free, exclusively during the exhibition period.

Get a chance to win a guided tour and complimentary cocktail and canape pairing experience
Photograph: Courtesy Mortlach

Get a chance to win a guided tour and complimentary cocktail and canape pairing experience

Only limited spots are available, so make sure to register for a slot today via this link. If you’re feeling lucky, join Time Out Hong Kong’s contest on Facebook, and be one of the 20 ticket winners (for two guests) of Mortlach’s 'The Midnight Secrets', complete with a guided tour and complimentary sets of cocktail pairing. 

Here's how to win:

  1. Follow @timeouthk and @MortlachHK on Facebook.
  2. Like the contest post, comment on the post, tag the person you want to bring with you to experience ‘The Midnight Secrets’ and tell us why. 

Terms and conditions apply:

  1. Your Facebook account must be set to public.
  2. The giveaway will end on February 28, 2023, 12pm. The winner will be notified by private message.
  3. This contest is open to Hong Kong residents only, and entrants must be over the age of 18 [eighteen].
  4. Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash or credit and are non-transferrable to third parties.
  5. Time Out Hong Kong reserves the right to cancel, re-draw or otherwise modify this giveaway at any time with immediate effect and without giving prior notice. 
