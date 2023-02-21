Experience ‘The Midnight Secrets’ of Mortlach at K11 Musea

Delve into a multi-sensory Scotch whisky experience with 'The Beast of Dufftown', Mortlach, loved and renowned for its bold yet refined Speyside whiskies. From now to March 14, Mortlach is unveiling 'The Midnight Secrets' featuring a three-part Mortlach immersive journey at K11 Musea. Discover the unique 2.81 distillation process of Mortlach, created in 1823 in Dufftown by Dr Alexander Cowie, and sip the entrancing Single Malt Scotch Whisky.



Guests who register in advance can explore the complimentary experiences that allow access to the digital installation at Gold Ball and whisky-tasting at the pop-up bar. An exclusive 2.81 cocktail and canape pairing menu will be available at the Artisan Lounge upon purchase of any Mortlach bottle in Liquid Gold, K11 Musea.

Click below for a sneak peek of Mortlach's 'The Midnight Secrets':