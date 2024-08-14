Explore local artistic talents at the HKIA Arts & Culture Festival 2024

Hong Kong Artisan Avenue
If this is your first time in Hong Kong, then be sure to check out the Hong Kong Artisan Avenue – this shouldn’t be hard to miss as it’s right outside the Arrivals Hall B. Created in collaboration with MobArt Gallery, these interactive installations show six different traditional crafts, most of which are part of Hong Kong’s intangible cultural heritage. Visitors may already know about our city’s signage and dim sum, but what else is also traditional and iconic? This larger-than-life display on Hong Kong’s specialties is a great chance to find out. Be sure to listen to the audio guides as well to hear directly from interviews with local craftsmen, snap plenty of selfies at the photo spots, and grab luggage stickers and postcard freebies.