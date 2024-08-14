Subscribe
Explore local artistic talents at the HKIA Arts & Culture Festival 2024

A cultural and creative welcome to the city as soon as you land

HKIA Arts & Culture Festival 2024
Photograph: Courtesy HKIA
First impressions are often the most important as they tend to colour all future perceptions of something new, whether it be for people or places. Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is gearing up to make the best first impression to both Hongkongers and the world’s travellers with the HKIA Arts & Culture Festival 2024. By showcasing the works of local artists and creative talents, global travellers are greeted with Hong Kong’s rich cultural heritage and creativity as soon as they land in the city. Read on to see what lies in store, and where to find artworks within the airport.

Guide to HKIA Arts & Culture Festival 2024

Hong Kong Artisan Avenue

Photograph: Courtesy HKIA

If this is your first time in Hong Kong, then be sure to check out the Hong Kong Artisan Avenue – this shouldn’t be hard to miss as it’s right outside the Arrivals Hall B. Created in collaboration with MobArt Gallery, these interactive installations show six different traditional crafts, most of which are part of Hong Kong’s intangible cultural heritage. Visitors may already know about our city’s signage and dim sum, but what else is also traditional and iconic? This larger-than-life display on Hong Kong’s specialties is a great chance to find out. Be sure to listen to the audio guides as well to hear directly from interviews with local craftsmen, snap plenty of selfies at the photo spots, and grab luggage stickers and postcard freebies.

Picturesque Hong Kong

Photograph: Courtesy HKIA

If you happen to be leaving the city, then before you breeze through security checks, be sure to check out a series of watercolour paintings at the Departures level by one of Hong Kong’s pioneering artists and art educators, Kong Kai-ming. These art pieces are here to remind you of the beauty that awaits in Hong Kong’s nature. The experience is further elevated by some of Kong’s paintings being presented as digital art, and are well worth a quick detour upstairs even if you’ve just arrived in the city on the lower level.

Traversing Past and Future

Photograph: Courtesy HKIA

Either way, don’t rush out of the airport just yet – instead, take your time walking down the southern exit ramp towards the Ground Transportation Centre to explore a reimagination of Hong Kong’s famous fabric markets. Working with the LCSD Arts Promotion Office, artist Cherie Cheuk’s illustrations of subjects and patterns found on textiles are brought to life with designer Jack Lau’s creative application of technology to art. Create your own personalised digital art piece by choosing which QR codes to scan at this exhibit.

Art in Motion

Photograph: Courtesy HKIA

Near Arrivals Hall A, visitors to HKIA can also find a range of moving image works as part of the Art in Motion series. Produced with modern visual culture museum M+, the city of Hong Kong itself is the main character in these video narratives, depicting corners drenched in neon lights and scenes from everyday life. Interestingly, one of these pieces is made using materials collected by over 200 secondary school students, collaging the images they took into a reimagining of city life.

Two of legendary artist Kong Kai-ming’s paintings have also been rendered into digital artwork, while the last moving image work questions the concept of home and belonging in a time of global isolation and mass immigration.

Photograph: Courtesy HKIA

The HKIA Arts & Culture Festival provides a fresh perspective on Hong Kong’s contemporary arts and cultural heritage, inviting visitors to rediscover the city's enduring charm through a new lens. Be sure to check out the installations while you’re at the airport and immerse yourself in the artistic wonders of Hong Kong!

