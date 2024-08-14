Explore local artistic talents at the HKIA Arts & Culture Festival 2024

Near Arrivals Hall A, visitors to HKIA can also find a range of moving image works as part of the Art in Motion series. Produced with modern visual culture museum M+, the city of Hong Kong itself is the main character in these video narratives, depicting corners drenched in neon lights and scenes from everyday life. Interestingly, one of these pieces is made using materials collected by over 200 secondary school students, collaging the images they took into a reimagining of city life.

Two of legendary artist Kong Kai-ming’s paintings have also been rendered into digital artwork, while the last moving image work questions the concept of home and belonging in a time of global isolation and mass immigration.