Face ID at JPS Gallery

Exploring the meanings behind self-portraiture in the age of social media and selfies, the Face ID exhibition at JPS Gallery features eight contemporary artists – including Arashi M, Erina Matsui, Fujikawa Saki, Kazy Chan, Lu Gao, Marius Seidlitz, Shintaro Inoue, and Teddy Leung – who push the boundaries of portraiture beyond the limitations of facial recognition technology by using a range of techniques, from traditional to avant-garde, to capture the essence of their subjects. Running from May 4 to June 3, the exhibition presents a dynamic and vibrant display of human expression that challenges viewers to think beyond the surface level of human identity.