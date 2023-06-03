Exploring the meanings behind self-portraiture in the age of social media and selfies, the Face ID exhibition at JPS Gallery features eight contemporary artists – including Arashi M, Erina Matsui, Fujikawa Saki, Kazy Chan, Lu Gao, Marius Seidlitz, Shintaro Inoue, and Teddy Leung – who push the boundaries of portraiture beyond the limitations of facial recognition technology by using a range of techniques, from traditional to avant-garde, to capture the essence of their subjects. Running from May 4 to June 3, the exhibition presents a dynamic and vibrant display of human expression that challenges viewers to think beyond the surface level of human identity.
Face ID at JPS Gallery
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- jpsgallery.com/
- Address:
- JPS Gallery
- Shops 218-219, 2/F, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Road Central, Central
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video