Timeout

‘Faces’ exhibition by Zhang Enli

  • Art, Painting
A Guest from Afar by Zhang Enli
Photograph: Courtesy Zhang Enli and Hauser & Wirth
In celebration of the gallery’s new Central location

Hauser & Wirth will open a new street-level gallery in Central on January 24, 2024, located at the corner of Ice House Street, Duddell Street, and Queen’s Road Central. To celebrate this new space, they will be hosting an exhibition by Chinese artist Zhang Enli, showcasing his new paintings done in a looser style than ever before. Zhang aims to capture the essence of his subjects rather than a faithful representation of the physical, so it’ll be fun taking the time to absorb the abstract forms on his canvases.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

