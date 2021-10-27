Fault Line at Present Projects

Fault Line is a group exhibition that discusses the geological phenomena of displacement as a metaphor for various contemporary dilemmas. Curated by Eunice Tsang, the exhibition brings together works by eight homegrown artists, who each uses the concept of 'fault lines' as a material and symbolic construct through artworks that are mostly made from construction materials such as concrete, marble, zip ties, wire, grout, and foam. Ultimately, the core of the works lies in a potentiality where forms mutate and meanings alter: at times imperceptibly slow, at times violently sudden, like the restless earth under our feet.