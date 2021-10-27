Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Fault Line at Present Projects

Fault Line at Present Projects

Art Present Projects , Sham Shui Po Wednesday October 27 2021 - Sunday November 7 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Present Projects
Photograph: Courtesy Present Projects
Photograph: Courtesy Present Projects
Photograph: Courtesy Present Projects

Time Out says

Fault Line is a group exhibition that discusses the geological phenomena of displacement as a metaphor for various contemporary dilemmas. Curated by Eunice Tsang, the exhibition brings together works by eight homegrown artists, who each uses the concept of 'fault lines' as a material and symbolic construct through artworks that are mostly made from construction materials such as concrete, marble, zip ties, wire, grout, and foam. Ultimately, the core of the works lies in a potentiality where forms mutate and meanings alter: at times imperceptibly slow, at times violently sudden, like the restless earth under our feet.

Details
Event website: https://www.present-projects.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Present Projects
Address: 2/F, Tak On House, 13 Wong Chuk Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
