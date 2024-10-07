This fair for fine arts is returning to Hong Kong for its 19th edition this year with some interesting new focal points. Riding on the success of last year’s Ink Asia, Fine Art Asia will introduce a dedicated sector for ink art for 2024. While drawing with a brush and ink is very much steeped in Chinese history, the fair will promote this traditional culture while shining a spotlight on the vision behind contemporary ink art as well.

Another highlight of the fair is the brand-new Collectible Design – Asia Edition Pavilion, which collects stunning collectible design items from Hong Kong, mainland China, and other Asian locales. The skill of designers and artisans has always been prized, and what separates well-designed items from art pieces seems to just be the passage of time. So, what’s to say beautiful everyday items in our modern lives won’t be deemed as art centuries from now?

Of course, Fine Art Asia will also continue doing what they do best with museum-quality antiques from both the East and West, as well as jewellery and modern art. Among their range of special programmes such as a tribute to modern Chinese painter Fang Zhaoling, we are very excited for a series of photographs by Raymond Cauchetier, Fan Ho, and James Chung that capture Hong Kong in the 1950s.

Tickets for Fine Art Asia run from $220 for a standard adult day ticket or $350 for standard admission with a guided tour, to $1,000 for a VIP ticket which grant unlimited access for the holder and one guest throughout all three days of the fair, plus exclusive food and shopping privileges. Purchase your tickets online on or before October 2 to get the early-bird rate of $180.