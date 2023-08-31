Hong Kong
Fluid Garden at Landmark

  • Art
  • Landmark, Central
Landmark
Photograph: Courtesy Landmark
Time Out says

Experience Fluid Garden at Landmark, a large-scale art installation by Japanese artist Yoshirotten. Transforming the Landmark Atrium fountain into a mesmerising water garden of light, Yoshirotten's digital art creation is on display from now to August 31. Immerse yourself in the interactive images and contemplate the changing landscape as you explore the installation. Don't miss the popsicle cart on select days and participate in the thematic photo competition for a chance to win autographed limited edition gifts. Fans of the artist can stay tuned for the next phase, Moon Landing, at Belowground from September 1 to 30, a celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival with a unique retail concept.

Details

Event website:
www.landmark.hk/en
Address:
Landmark
15 Queen's Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
Transport:
Central MTR station, Exit G.

Dates and times

